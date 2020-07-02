Kenneth Joseph Steiner, age 90, of Ludington, passed away peacefully on Feb. 23, 2020 of natural causes.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Florence (Toth) Steiner; his wife Carolyn Marie (Baltzer) Steiner of Ludington, and his grandson Michael Sexton.
He is survived by his sister Evelyn Steiner and brother Wayne Steiner, son Randall Steiner and his wife Cheryl, daughter Teri Sexton, daughter Lauren Fazio and her husband Dom, daughter Sandy LaFever and her husband Gary, his loving grandchildren Shannon (Steiner) Krueger and her husband Nathan, Chad Steiner and his wife Megan, Alexis (Fazio) Weeks and her husband Lucas, Samantha LaFever and her husband Michael Perez, Jake Sexton and his wife Danielle, and Christie Lee LaFever.
Ken’s great-grandchildren brought him much joy — Clara and Abigail Krueger, Quinn Steiner, Emerson, Lila and Jade Weeks. Ken leaves behind many wonderful friends and neighbors who meant so much to him. In addition to the love and pride he had for his wife, family and friends, we fondly remember his love of golf, The Fighting Irish and his John Deer tractor.
A private celebration of life is planned for the family.
