Kenneth “Kenny” Stewart, of Ludington, passed away on Monday Aug. 7, 2023.
Kenny was born Oct. 11, 1962, the son of Raymond Stewart and Ann Shirey, in Ludington, Michigan.
Kenny loved hunting and fishing.
He also enjoyed boating as well as camping. He was always looking for a good time, whether it was at the bars shooting pool or hanging out with friends at the park.
Kenny is survived by his daughter Jessica Duggins; granddaughter Haley; his brothers Fred Reid of St. Cloud, Florida, Willis “Bill” Stewart of Free Soil and Noland (Dawn) Stewart of Lake Wales, Florida; his sisters Cheryl (Wayne) Heuer of Manistee and Michelle Korkoskie of Muskegon; his companion Linda; along with many nieces and nephews.
Kenny was preceded in death by his parents Raymond Stewart and Ann Shirey.
Cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time.