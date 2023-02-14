Kenneth Lloyd Miller, age 100, of Pentwater, passed away on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. Ken was born on Aug. 29, 1922, in Scottville, the son of Frank and Frances (Tyndall) Miller and graduated from Scottville High School with the class of 1940 where he was a member of the school’s basketball and baseball teams. He furthered his education at Central Michigan University before answering the call of his country and serving with the United States Army during World War II. While serving in the U.S. Army, Ken attended classes at Rutgers University. Upon his discharge, he returned to CMU where he finished his education in 1948, earning his bachelor’s degree in education. In 1950, Ken moved to Detroit and worked for General Motors at the Fisher Body Fleetwood plant, retiring in 1980.
On Jan. 16, 1954, Ken married Joan Lefebvre in Detroit and they celebrated nearly 56 years together before Joan preceded him in death in December 2009. In retirement, Ken and Joan moved to Pentwater.
Ken lived his life by the golden rule, “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” He led by example with honor, integrity and a solid work ethic. With a quiet demeanor, Ken lived a simple and unassuming life. He had a dry sense of humor and was well known for his “Dad” jokes. Family was important to Ken, especially his grandchildren, and will be remembered for all the weekends where he made oatmeal or cream of wheat, or shared his homemade applesauce for everyone to enjoy. Ken liked all sports and would often watch games on TV. He and Joan bowled together and played cards with friends, and to keep his mind strong, Ken could usually be found playing Sudoku, solving crossword puzzles, playing words with friends, or any other mind game. He enjoyed bird watching from the comfort of his home in Pentwater and would watch and feed many of the wildlife that visited his yard. He had multiple bird feeders and was proud of the many creative ways he invented to thwart squirrel thievery.
Along with his wife Joan, Ken was preceded in death by his son Doug in 2008 and infant daughter Patricia; his granddaughter Molly Miller; his parents Frank and Frances; his sisters Mabel Tallquist, Vera Peterson, Carol Miller, and Joyce Belke; his brothers Robert and James Miller; and his brother-in-law James Lefebvre.
Ken will be greatly missed by his children Kathleen (William) Mustard of Custer, Margery Cheladyn of Brownstown Township, Richard (Diane) Miller of New Berlin, Wisconsin, Thomas (Christine) Miller of Woodhaven and Jacquelyn (Sid) Swift of Taylor; his daughter-in-law Donna Miller of Pentwater; his grandchildren Kenrick (Erin) Mustard, Kaziah and Garrick Mustard, Keri (Brad) Krakow, Edward (Amanda) Cheladyn, Kenneth (Trisha) Miller, Kristin (Chris) McMurray, Breanna (Ted) Wakar, Kate O’Dell, Tim (Catherine) O’Dell, Amanda (Brendan) Sall, Jonathan Miller, Rebecca Swift, Reese (Kathy) Miller, Jill, and Glenn Miller; 17 great-grandchildren; his sister-in-law Diane (James) Bonham; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held for Ken at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18 at Wyman Funeral & Cremation Services in Scottville. Burial will take place later this spring at Pentwater Cemetery. Friends may meet with Ken’s family on Saturday from 12 p.m. until time of services at the funeral home. Those who wish to remember Ken with a memorial donation are asked to please consider T.W.I.G. at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital, a local fund to assist cancer patients with their fight. Please visit Ken’s memory page at www.wymanfuneralservice.com to share a tribute of Ken with his family, or to light a candle in his memory.