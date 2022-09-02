Kenneth M. Marrison, aged 86, of Scottville, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. Ken was born on Jan. 1, 1936 in Custer, the son of Maynard and Beulah (Riffle) Marrison, and graduated from Scottville High School with the class of 1956. On Oct. 14, 1978, he married Carol Ann Miller at the Scottville United Methodist Church and they have celebrated 43 years together.
Ken worked over 45 years for Stokely’s Cannery where he wore many different hats for the company. At the closing of the plant, Ken was asked to lock the doors one last time.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Edwin Marrison and his brother-in-law John Lynn.
He will be greatly missed by his wife Carol; his daughters Theresa (Patrick) Denton and Cheryl Androvic; his sisters Florice Lynn and Karen (Patrick) Dillehay all of Ludington; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held for Ken at 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, at the Scottville United Methodist Church with visitation one hour prior to services. Those who wish to make a donation in Ken’s memory are asked to please consider his wife to assist with expenses.
