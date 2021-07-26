Kenneth R. Hasenbank, age 79, of Free Soil, passed away on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at his home. Ken was born on Oct. 1, 1941, in Muskegon, the son of Richard F. and Anna LaVon (Smith) Hasenbank and graduated from Muskegon Heights High School. After high school, Ken served his country by enlisting with the U.S. Navy. Upon his discharge from service, Ken returned to the Muskegon area where he worked many years as a pipefitter for the Local UAW, and then as a handyman around the Ravenna area where he lived for 25 years before retiring to Free Soil around 2000. In his retirement he was able to pursue his love of hunting and playing cribbage at the local senior center.
Ken will be greatly missed by his life partner of 22 years, Ann Kozloski; his children Rosanne “Annie” (Roger) Willard, Kellie (Craig) Belter, Scott Morrow, Kenneth (Linda) Wilcox and Kendra (Mike) Smith; his stepchildren Chris Holtz, Thomas Holtz and JoAnne (Nicholas) Chambers; several grandchildren; his brothers Gene (Donna) Hasenbank and Tim Hasenbank; his sisters Sue (Dennis) Scott, Phyllis (John) Wilterdink and Chris (Jack) Nibbelink; along with many nieces and nephews and many great friends.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents; his brother Ronald Hasenbank; his sister Sharon Cooper; and, his beloved dog Hershey.
No services are planned for Ken at this time. Those who wish to remember Ken with a memorial donation are asked to consider their favorite charity.
Please visit Ken’s memory page at www.wymanfuneralservice.com to leave a tribute of Ken for his family, or to light a candle in his memory.