Kenneth Wayne Simonds, age 56, of Ludington, passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022. He was born Aug. 31, 1965, in Parkersburg, West Virginia, to Charles and Bonnie (Green) Simonds.
Ken was a hardworking man. He enjoyed having something to do. Whether it was work around the house or being a handyman for others, he took great pride in his work. Ken owned Christina’s Handyman Service for several years. He also worked with his good friends, Ron Dice.
Ken enjoyed spending time with family and the outdoors. He loved camping and a good road trip.
Ken is survived by his father Charles Simonds; his children Barbara Beck, Gary Simonds, Miguel Simonds, Elisabeth Simonds and Roberto Simonds; his grandchildren Ashlyn, Hunter and Gabby; and, his many siblings.
Ken was preceded in death by his mother, Bonnie.
According to his wishes, cremation has taken place and a memorial service at his home is being planned for July 23, 2022.
Memorial contributions in Ken’s name may be directed to the family to assist with final expenses.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveluding.com.