Kenneth William Savich, 79, of Free Soil, died Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City following surgical complications.
He was born on June 8, 1944, in Ludington, the son of the late Peter A. and Ida L. (Bennett) Savich. He was a 1963 graduate of Free Soil High School. Ken was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving in Vietnam. He married Mary Helen Malkowski on April 24, 1971, at St. John Cantius Catholic Church in Free Soil. She preceded him in death on May 31, 2007.
Ken was co-owner/operator of Savich Wood Products. He attended St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Custer. His hobbies included woodworking and gardening. Social interaction with his family, and the Vietnam Veterans Group from Hart were an important part of his life.
Survivors include his siblings Peter Dennis (Joy) Savich and Scott Savich both of Free Soil, James (Betty) Savich of Carr Settlement, and Chris Savich of Manistee; in-laws Edward Malkowski of Free Soil, Gerald (Valerie) Malkowski, Leonard (Ardith) Malkowski, Daniel (Sally) Malkowski, Robert (Teresa) Malkowski, and David (Cathy) Malkowski all of Free Soil; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Custer with Father Dan DePew celebrant. Military Honors and interment will be at Maple Grove Cemetery in Free Soil at 2:30 p.m..
Memorials in Ken’s name may be directed to a veterans organization of the donor’s choice.
Please share a memory with the family at www.oakgrovefh.com. Arrangements by Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.