Kevin Smith, age 55, of Whitehall, passed away on March 8, 2023. He was born on Nov. 17, 1967, in Garden City, the youngest child of John A. Smith and Mary A. (Reeves) Smith.
On Oct. 11, 1997, Kevin married Ann Lawson Smith and spent the following years making beautiful and cherished memories with his wife, children, grandchildren and dear friends. Kevin could be found outdoors fishing, sightseeing, boating, off-roading or tinkering in the garage when he was not working as an electrician.
Kevin is survived by his daughter Heather (Trever) Taylor; son Andrew (Megan) Smith; stepsons Benjamin C. (Saly Ronald) Lawson and Gregory A. (Emily) Lawson; grandchildren Adelyn Taylor, Beatrice Lawson, Jack Lawson, Cora Lawson and Annabelle Lawson; sister Shelly Hammad; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Kevin was preceded in death by his wife Ann Lawson Smith and parents John and Mary Smith.
Kevin’s children are still working through the details of his passing and greatly appreciate your support. Once details regarding a memorial service are available, they will be released. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers.
