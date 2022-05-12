Kevin Troy Sanders, 58, of Ludington, passed away Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital. He was born Feb. 17, 1964, in Ludington, the son of George and Barbara (Stilson) Sanders.
Kevin loved being outdoors, whether it was hunting, fishing or playing cornhole. Most of all though, Kevin loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
On Oct. 28, 2000, Kevin married Marla Jean Nickelson, who survives him. He is also survived by four children Tiffany Hardmon, Stephanie (Joshua) Sanders, Amber Sanders and Frank (Cayla) Sanders; his grandchildren Makeva Hardmon, Jamecia Hardmon, Tyler Sanders, Yelina Garcia, Ayden Sanders, Bentlee Sanders-Iles and Mavrik Najacht; his great-grandchildren Camilla Torres and Joshua Torres Jr.; his brother Mark (Natalie) Sanders; his sister Darla Stever; his aunt Janet Vanepps; his father-in-law and mother-in-law Jerome and Katherine Nickelson; his sisters-in-law Michelle (Ross) Dirkse and Lori (Wesley) Smeltzer; his brothers-in-law Jerome (Marnie) Nickelson and Mark Nickelson; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Kevin was preceded in death by his parents; his grandparents William “Henry” and Margaret Stilson; and his sister-in-law Lynn Cole.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, May 16, 2022, at South Victory Cemetery with Pastor Brett Spalding officiating.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel is in charge of arrangements.