On the morning of Jan. 5, 2023, Kevin Walter Swygert died at his home in Ludington. Kevin was born to Barbara and Charles Swygert on Aug. 13, 1964 in Ludington and other than the four years he spent at Central Michigan University where he received his bachelor’s in his favorite subject, history, Kevin lived his entire life in Ludington.
Kevin enjoyed a wide range of interests: the farm, reading and movies, hunting and fishing, gardening and canning, woodworking and building, and of course, cooking and baking. Being the generous person that he was, so many were the recipients of the fruits of his hobbies.
Kevin graduated from college in 1987 and started working at the Ludington State Park as a part-timer. After a few years, he became full-time and then an officer. He enjoyed the work, his coworkers and was proud of the work he did there. He even received an award for helping to save a man’s life at the park.
Kevin was a caring and thoughtful son. Not only did he care for his father in 2022 when his health was failing, but years ago, did the same in turn when his great aunt and his grandfather were in failing health.
Kevin was preceded in death by his mother Barbara Jean Swygert and his father Charles William Swygert. Kevin will be greatly missed by his brother Stewart William Swygert of Virginia and wife Anita and their sons Karl and Adam; and his sister Gale Jean Collison of Missouri and her husband David and their sons Gregory and Michael and daughters Sabrina and Katherine.
A ceremony to celebrate Kevin’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12 at Wyman Funeral & Cremation Services in Scottville. Friends may meet with his family on Thursday morning from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Those who wish to remember Kevin with a memorial donation are asked to please consider Friends of Ludington State Park, a local non-profit organization which supports the park that Kevin loved too much.
Being a private and self-reliant person, he did not reach out to those who loved him to let us know just how desperately he was struggling with the loss of his father. As a result, he will never know just how deeply he affected the lives of so very many people. In his death and our loss, may each of us come to recognize that even when things are so bleak, each of our lives does in fact have a positive impact in the lives of others.
Please visit Kevin’s memory page at www.wymanfuneralservice.com to share a memory of Kevin with his family, or to light a candle in his memory.