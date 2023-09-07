Kimberly Kay “Kim” Phelan, age 64, devoted wife, loving mother, and cherished grandma, passed away from an acute medical event on Aug. 30, 2023, in a Grapevine, Texas, hospital. Kim was born on Feb. 11, 1959, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the youngest of James Richard “JR” and Gertrude Elizabeth “Gert” (Mailand) Young’s seven children. In 1972, she and her family moved to Ludington, where Kim graduated from Ludington High School in 1977. She graduated from the Bronson School of Nursing in Kalamazoo as a registered nurse in 1980, and married James Matthew “Jim” Phelan on Aug. 9, 1980. They moved to the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas, area within the next year. Their son, Andrew James Phelan, was born in 1984 in Dallas. Jim, Kim, and Andrew moved to Colleyville, Texas, in 1990. During her nursing career, Kim worked for Dr. Lewis Frazee, an ophthalmologist at the North Texas Eye Center in Lewisville, before becoming a neonatal intensive care nurse at St. Paul Medical Center (1990-2005) in Dallas and Baylor Medical Center (2005-2018) in Grapevine. She retired in 2018. She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Michael “Mike.” Kim is survived by her loving family: her husband of 43 years, James Phelan; son Andrew Phelan (wife Lorna) of Colleyville; three brothers (Steve — wife Fran, Stan — wife Donna, and Kenny Young); two sisters (Cindy Engelbrecht and Marsha Young); three sisters-in-law (Anne Skuta — husband Greg, Karen Tuccio — husband Larry, and Amy Nottingham — husband Jeff); one brother-in law (Mark Phelan — wife Kim); two grandchildren (Norah and James Phelan); and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Through the hardest of times, Kim stood strong for those she cared about most. In recent years, she was the caregiver to her husband Jim, whose well-being, happiness, and comfort have been her top priorities. Kim was a light for her family and friends, never wanting to be a burden, always available to help, around to listen, eager to protect, and the most giving person we will ever know. Her grandchildren, Norah and James, meant the world to Kim and brought her incredible joy. She loved to have sleepovers with the grandkids most weekends, decorated their rooms for every holiday (their house and hers), read them books, actively played with them, ensured that their education would never be limited by finances, and taught them her good-hearted values. Kim always remembered family birthdays and anniversaries, loved her dogs (Bosco, Gizmo, and Tonka), was an organized and gracious host, and made holidays and family gatherings very special. Kimberly Kay (Young) Phelan is loved and will be missed, but never forgotten. To respect Kim’s wishes, no public services are planned. Donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
