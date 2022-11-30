Kimberly Kaye Dekker of Bonita Springs, Florida, and Ludington, passed away peacefully at her home in Bonita Springs on Nov. 24, 2022 after a long illness.
Kim was born on Nov. 22, 1961, in Jackson, the daughter of Jeanne Bean Cowden and
Kenneth Cowden. She grew up on a farm near Onondaga and graduated from Leslie High School.
On Feb. 23 1991, she married the love of her life Donald Dekker. They spent many great years together, enjoying their cottage on Hamlin Lake near Ludington, and spending their winters with many friends in the Worthington Country Club community in Bonita Springs. Kim was an avid golfer and tennis player and won many events at the clubs where she played.
She is survived by two sisters Keneanne Cowden of Leslie Kyle Cowden (Terrence Eldred) of East Lansing; her nephew Drew Cowden (Jennifer) of Jackson; and, great-nephew Devin (Sandra) Cowden of Springport. Kim was predeceased by her parents and husband Don.
Kim had many friends including Don’s brother Howie and wife Barb and their children, Don Jr., his wife Rita and their children who often visited Lake Hamlin; her neighbor Donna Stover; cousins Gwen, Connie, Colleen, Richard and many friends from the Ludington, Leslie and Bonita Springs, Florida, areas.
A celebration to honor Kim’s life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Kim’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.