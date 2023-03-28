Kimberly Sue Drake, 48, of Free Soil, passed away Monday, March 20, 2023. She was born April 16, 1974, the daughter of Gerald Drake and Betty Kawa. In 1995 she graduated from Mason County Central and went on to attend Ferris State University earning a bachelor’s degree in history.
Kimberly was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the VFW No. 9914 and vice president of Free Soil Community Schools Alumni. She had a giving spirit and found time to volunteer at the Free Soil Senior Center and loved volunteering at Camp Sauble: Cages of Carnage. She also pledged her time to fundraising for the Free Soil Christmas in the Village and for the Free Soil/Meade and Grant fire departments. Kimberly loved painting ceramics and painting rocks to leave for others to find. She could often be found at the beach looking for beach glass and driftwood. Her passion for history continued throughout her life as she loved researching and genealogy. Kimberly continued that love by being a Find-A-Grave volunteer.
Kimberly is survived by her children Darien (Kaitlyn) Drake, Logan Drake-Soltes, Arianna Drake, Wyatt Drake and Evangelene Drake; grandchildren Sandra, Sophia and Zaiden; mother Betty Kawa; five brothers; a sister; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Kimberly was preceded in death by her father Gerald Drake; stepfather William Kawa; grandparents Vernal and Marion Drake, and Herman and Betty Lindsey; and one brother.
Memorial contributions in Kimberly’s honor can be made to the Veterans Administration of Mason and Manistee counties. A Celebration of Life will be held April 5, 2023 at 2 p.m. at the Free Soil Community Center, 8480 N. Democrat St., Free Soil, MI 49411. A luncheon will follow. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.