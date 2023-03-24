Kira Marie Petersen (Pepper), 30, passed away on March 17 after a courageous battle with a prolonged illness.
Kira was born on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 1993, to Gary and Lynda Petersen in Pocatello, Idaho. After Kira graduated in 2012 from Journey High School, she went on to major in resource development with a minor in chemistry.
Kira had the opportunity to travel the country and touch the lives of all those around her. She was a light that shined so bright in this world and was determined to squeeze her Kira-ness into everyone she met.
Kira was survived by her mother Lynda Petersen of Florida, her father Gary Petersen of Idaho, her sister Whitney Simpson of Texas, aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and many, many friends.