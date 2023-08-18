Kristina Elizabeth Myers, 45, of Cedar Springs, formerly of Ludington, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023.
Kristina, lovingly known as “KK”, was born on Oct. 6, 1977, the daughter of Kirk and Marie (Genson) Myers. In 1999 she graduated from Ludington High School.
She loved life, family, and her friends. When she wasn’t surrounded by them, she could be found enjoying word puzzle books, playing cards or dominos, and creating ceramics. She will be missed by all those who were fortunate enough to have known her.
Kristina is survived by her father Kirk Myers; mother Marie Myers; sister and brother-in-law Niki and Tony Harvey and their children Sophia and Gabriella; brother and sister-in-law Erik and Denise Myers and their son Jacob; nieces Samantha (Ray) Brown and Stephanie Nuñez; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, great nieces, and great nephew.
Kristina was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Elizabeth and Max Myers; maternal grandfather Wallace Genson; nephew Anthony Harvey; and niece Kaitlyn Marie Harvey.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, at 11 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Ludington. Visitation begins at 10 a.m. at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Ronald McDonald House, Spina Bifida Association, or The Gideon International.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.