Kristine Helena Phelps, of Ephrata, Pennsylvania, formerly of Ludington, passed away at home on March 30, 2020, after an eight-year battle with cancer.
She was born on July 23, 1969, in Ludington. She graduated from Ludington High School, where she was a member of the National Honor Society and then from Grand Valley University.
Kriss was a horse trainer and riding instructor and was involved with 4-H as a member and later as a leader. She was instrumental in starting the Fall Classic Horse Show in Mason County. She trained and taught locally until 1995. She then trained in Kansas City, Tennessee and finally settled in Pennsylvania. Kriss and her husband Rich Colyer owned and operated Crescendo Training Centre in Ephrata, Pennsylvania. She was a regional and national horse show judge and very active in PAHA (Pennsylvania Arabian Horse Association).
Kriss is survived by her husband Rich Colyer; mother Diana Phelps; brothers Vince Peterson and Scott Phelps, father- and mother-in-law Rick and Patti Colyer; uncle Kevin (Ruth) Nyberg; nieces, nephews, cousins; her dogs Axle, Rosealee, Remy, Chloe; and many friends.
Kriss was preceded in death by her father Henry Phelps; grandparents Betty and Harold Phelps, Alfred and Sylvia Nyberg; sister Kimberlyn Peterson; cousins Jane, Valerie, Vance; and her dogs Luka, Tenga and Audrey Belle.
A memorial service will be held when possible due to the current situation.