Kyle Allen Mellon, 23, of Free Soil, formerly of Parma, passed away Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 in a tragic snowboarding accident at Caberfae Peaks in Cadillac.
Kyle was born in Jackson on June 21, 1998, in Jackson, to Dennis and Stacie (Timmerman) Mellon. He was the only boy raised in a house with three sisters. Kyle graduated from Western High School in 2016 and earned his bachelor’s degree in biomedical science in 2020 from Grand Valley State University. He previously worked at Meijer as a pharmacy technician and was working on his graduate degree in the pharmacy program at Ferris State University.
Kyle was a determined and compassionate young man. He was an excellent student and a hard worker. He had a charismatic personality who made others laugh with his witty sense of humor. Kyle had a natural tendency to care for others and his younger cousins, niece and nephews were drawn to his fun-loving spirit and endlessly caring heart. Kyle always tried to be honest with himself and to those around him. He cherished spending time with his family, always recommending new movies to watch. He loved botany, chemistry and being outdoors. Kyle could often be found snowboarding, kayaking, shooting guns or working on his photography. He enjoyed spending time with his friends having paintball wars or online gaming.
Kyle is survived by his parents Dennis and Stacie; sisters Brittany (Ethan) Seavoy, Jacqueline (David) Lara, Hayley Mellon and his bonus sister Rachel Farina; grandparents Jack and Pat Tornga and Jack and Debbie Timmerman, and Beverly Gregg; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Kyle was preceded in death by his grandfathers David Mellon and Patrick Gregg.
Kyle was an organ donor for Gift of Life. While he is no longer with us, he lives on in others.
His funeral will be held on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. Visitation be from 12-1 p.m. and 2-3 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution in Kyle’s name to Gift of Life: www.giftoflife.org/contrib
