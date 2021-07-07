LaMonte “Butch” Morgan, age 63, of Hart passed away Sunday, July 4, 2021, at his home with his family by his side. Butch was born April 4, 1958 in Alma to Milton and Nancy (Frees) Morgan. He married Jeanne Peters on Sept. 24, 1976 in Hart. Together they raised two sons.
Butch worked in oil and gas in the Seismic industry for most of his life. His job took him all over the country, many times working away from home. When he wasn’t working, Butch could always be found helping someone out. He had a real love for life and he loved to share that with family and friends. Butch enjoyed taking Jeanne for rides and showing her some of the places he had visited.
Butch will be greatly missed by his wife of almost 45 years Jeanne; his father Milton Morgan; his sons Damon Morgan and Luke Morgan; his two granddaughters Kailee and Peyton; his siblings Kimberly Morgan, Richie (Winnie Outwater) Morgan, Carl Morgan, Pam (Malcom) Lager, Nancy (Patrick) Eaststep, Carrie Morgan and Robert Morgan; many nieces and nephews; and many Seismic friends who became family over the years.
Butch was preceded in death by his mother Nancy and his siblings Timothy, Bill, and Peter.
According to his wishes, cremation has taken place and a private service will be held at the family home at a later date.
Memorial contributions in Butch’s name may be directed to the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.