Larry Allan Smith, aged 82, of Ludington, passed away on Nov. 8, 2020. Larry will be greatly missed by his wife of 27 years Joan Smith; his three daughters Patty (Jim) Terryn, Janet (Dean) Raspotnik and Karen (Bruce) Larsen; stepdaughters Barbara (Carl) Galeana Cindy Urban and Nancy Urban; grandchildren Jamie (Nick) Eager, Billy (Jill) Terryn, Ryan (Alex) Raspotnik, DJ (Alecia) Raspotnik, Deana (Trevor) Schigur and Logan Larsen; stepgrandchildren Holly (Rich) Dodt and Derek (Kate) Wilson; five great-grandchildren and five stepgreat-grandchildren; and one brother Gilbert Charpie. He was preceded in death by his first wife Martha, infant son Daniel, his mother, two sisters and one brother.
Larry was born in Lapeer on June 2, 1938. As an adolescent, Larry entered the foster care system which placed him in the Ludington area. He had a great respect for his foster parents Mrs. German, Mr. and Mrs. Charpie and Mr. and Mrs. Chuck Smith all whom he considered family. He graduated from Ludington High School with the class of 1956 and the following year enlisted into the U.S. Army, serving his country for the next three years.
Larry married Martha Herrick in 1958 and settled in the Riverton area where they would raise their three daughters. During his lifetime he worked for Great Lakes Castings, 7-Up, Ludington Lumber and finally for Standard Lumber from which he retired.
In 1993 he married Joan Urban and they enjoyed many years together at Ford Lake and most recently residing in Ludington. They enjoyed their travels together and making life long memories. Larry loved the outdoors, especially deer hunting and fishing trips to Canada with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a huge supporter of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, rarely missing any of their extra-curricular activities.
His No. 1 priority was always his family. Some of his final words were, “I am blessed.” During his lifetime he had overcame many obstacles, which made him the remarkable man he was.
Private family services will be held at this time with burial at Lakeview Cemetery in Ludington. A public gathering to celebrate his Life will be held at a later date
Memorial contributions in Larry’s name may be directed to the family. The family will distribute all contributions to local addiction and recovery centers. Larry was a proud member of AA for 17 years and he had a special place in his heart for the Walhalla AA Group.
