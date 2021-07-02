“Whatever you do, do all to the Glory of God.” — Corinthians 10:31
Born Oct. 6, 1956, in Michigan to Van and Sally Burmeister. He passed away June 27, 2021. Oldest child of five. Larry grew up in Ludington where he attended and graduated from Ludington High School in 1974. Larry had many early accomplishments. He played in a jazz band, was a long-distance runner, participated in several “Youth for Christ” bike adventures and annually returned to Ludington to participate in the Lakestride Run.
Larry graduated from Michigan State University with a degree in medical technology. After college he joined the Peace Corps and served in Botswana, Africa, for several years. After the Peace Corps, Larry took a job in Clewiston, Florida, with the Hendry County Regional Medical Center. He continued to work in the hospital laboratory for more than 40 years. He also worked in other small hospitals in the rural area at the same time to help meet critical shortages in trained staff. It was not uncommon for Larry to work his shift, clock out, and then volunteer for another shift doing what he loved. He truly believed that he was carrying out God’s mission for him through his work.
Larry Burmeister dedicated his life to helping others, and especially those in need. Larry worked tirelessly to provide the diagnostic laboratory services that saved many lives in South Central Florida. He saw it as his mission to use his talents to help others for the Glory of God.
When Larry moved to Clewiston, Florida, he was immediately embraced by his laboratory coworkers and became part of their family. They loved him, cared for him, and was affectionately known as “Big Larry” (to differentiate him from a younger family member also named Larry). He loved spending time attending the various school activities and sports events of their young children while they were growing up, cheering them on from the sidelines as one their biggest supporters. He instilled his love for playing board games, basketball and going to local festivals and fairs. He was truly a major part of the lives of his adoptive family in Florida.
Larry had a passion for growing and tending to tropical fruit trees in Clewiston. He enjoyed sharing the fruits with friends and co-workers. The week of his death, Larry was waiting with anticipation for the ripening of the mangoes on the “Big Tree.” His second love was for the beach. He would travel many hours away to Miami or Sanibel Island to spend time in the ocean and sand. It was the place he enjoyed the most when he was not at work. Larry also loved animals and raised countless pets throughout his life including birds, cats, dogs and rabbits.
Larry was a quiet man who led a humble life. He was selfless, could never say no to anyone in need and always thought of others before himself. He was not only known for being generous with his time, but he also donated to many charities and religious causes throughout his life. He will be remembered for his dedication to his profession and faith, his sense of humor, his kindness and gentle spirit.
Larry is survived by his parents; sisters Robin Moore (Greg), Connie Jensen (Mike) and Terri Berling; and, brother James Burmeister. He is also survived by aunts, many cousins, nieces and nephews. Larry also leaves behind his Florida family including partner Teresita Andrada and her son Larry Malbog, and friend Fannie (Epifania) Narito and family Virgie, Evelyn, Gilbert and Nick Narito. He will be missed by friends and colleagues in Florida and Michigan.
Larry endured the side effects of chemotherapy treatment and continued to work in the hospital laboratory until the last week of his life. He loved what he did and knew that it made a positive impact in the lives of his community. He was dedicated to a life of service and believed that he was carrying out God’s mission through his work. He saw it as his mission to use his talents to help others for the Glory of God. He will forever remain in our thoughts and memories, and we trust that we will reunite with him again in Heaven.
A memorial service will be held in Clewiston, Florida, on July 6 at 12 p.m. The service will be held at: St. Margaret Church, 208 N. Deane Duff Ave., Clewiston, FL 33440.
The memorial service will be available via zoom. Please register in advance at:
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcrcuqtqzgvHtyHk5ZpRtGJ95A02epAN7wM After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the service.