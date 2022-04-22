Larry Dean Medsker, 84, of Pentwater, passed away Monday, April 18, 2022, at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital. He was born Sept. 24, 1937, in Coffeyville, Kansas, the son of Lawrence and Grace (Porter) Medsker Barlow. When Larry was a young child, the family moved to Bartlesville, Oklahoma.
Larry graduated from College High School in Bartlesville in 1955, and then attended Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
He worked in the oil fields in Texas and Oklahoma for several years until going to work for Phillips Petroleum Research Center in Bartlesville. In 1979, Larry moved to Manistee, as a sales engineer for Petrolite Corporation serving major oil companies in the northwestern Michigan.
On May 5, 1984, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, in Manistee, Larry married Margaret Jacobson, who survives him.
An avid photographer, Larry enjoyed photographing rodeos in Oklahoma, weddings, wild life and raptors. Larry’s favorite past time was spending afternoons and evenings at the Village Green in Pentwater with his dog, Ben.
Larry was a devoted husband to his wife, Margaret Medsker, and his daughters, Sherri (Craig) Wheeler of Oklahoma, and Melanie (Dan Basler) Lay of Oklahoma. He is also survived by four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; his two faithful Newfoundland dogs Ben and Ruby; his sister-in-law Bonnie (Larry) Martz of Ludington; his brothers-in-law Robert (Linda) Jacobson Jr. and Charles “Buzz” (Debbie) Jacobson of Free Soil; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorial services will be conducted at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, 309 S. Washington Ave., Ludington, with Pastor Dan Basler officiating. Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until time of services at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Michigan
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements (www.beaconfh.com).