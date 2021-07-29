Larry Eugene Brant, age 71, of Ludington passed away Wednesday, July 21, 2021.
He was born July 12, 1950 in Denver, Colorado to Byron Brant and Fern (Huffman) Stewart. Larry graduated from Mason County Central in 1968.
After high school Larry enlisted in the U.S. Army and proudly served his country, spending time in Kentucky and Korea. He was stationed on the DMZ. Larry worked for Wolverine Worldwide in Rockford for 28 years, retiring in 2013.
Larry is survived by his mother, Fern Stewart; his siblings, Nancy Flynn-Tinsley, Doug Stewart, Terry Stewart, and Edie Jensen; several nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and -nephews.
Larry was preceded in death by his father, Byron, and step father, Gordon Stewart.
According to his wishes, cremation has taken place and there are no services planned at this time.
Memorial contributions in Larry’s name can be directed to Our Savior Lutheran Church in Scottville.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.