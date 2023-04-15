Larry Gene Johnston, 77, of Branch, passed away Thursday, April 13, 2023.
Larry was born July 22, 1945, the son of Roland “Roundy” and Mary (Pozeznik) Johnston.
He was in the U.S. Army where he served in Vietnam. In 1969 he was honorably discharged.
Larry spent 35 years as a truck driver, driving for Prince Bridge. Larry was quite the outdoorsman. He enjoyed being outside fishing or deer watching. He loved taking his family trips to Texas or simply driving to pick up the mail.
Larry is survived by his sons Dean (Lisa) Johnston and Jerry (Charity) Johnston; grandson Brian Johnston; granddaughter Laura Johnston; sisters Dorothy Bush Porenta, Ruthann Johnston McLellen and Maryhelen (Ross) Johnston Fulton; brother Roland (Bunne) Johnston; and, domestic partner of 18 years, Donna Wayman.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents Roland “Roundy” and Mary Johnston and brother Cecil Weller.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.