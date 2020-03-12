Larry George Charron Sr., 83, of Fountain, died Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital. He was born June 14, 1936, in Omaha, Nebraska, the son of George and Ella (Lorsh) Charron.
Larry served four years in the U.S. Air Force and was honorably discharged in 1958. Larry owned and operated a resort and a bar for many years, afterwards he worked as a truck driver until his retirement in 2001. In his spare time, Larry enjoyed camping and fishing, especially at Houghton Lake. Most of all, Larry loved working in his yard and spending time with his dogs.
Larry was a member of Covenant Church in Carr Settlement, and the Houghton Lake Eagles No. 3201.
On May 27, 1987, in Ludington, Larry married Claudia Ruth Jakeway, who survives him. He is also survived by his son, Larry (Laurie) Charron Jr.of Ludington; his daughter, Vicki (Pat) Shannon of Missouri Valley, Iowa; two stepdaughters, Lori (John) Dickinson of Ludington, and Lisa Porter of Walhalla; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Larry was preceded in death by his daughter, Debbie Aycock.
According to his wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time.
