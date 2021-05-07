Larry Lee Chaffee, 78, of Ludington, died on Thursday, May 6, 2021. He was born Feb. 7, 1943, in Sterling to the late Ellsworth and Frances Chaffee.
Larry retired from Hardman Construction where he served as a foreman for almost 20 years. He was a member of the Carpenters Union Local 100 for 50 years. After retirement, he enjoyed traveling, spending winters in Florida and woodworking in his shop. Larry will be remembered for his sense of humor and generosity toward others.
In addition to his parents, his sister Pat Swartz and his brother Ronnie Chaffee preceded Larry in death.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years MaryAnn Chaffee; their children Scott (Sherry) Chaffee, Tracy (Debi) Chaffee and Lisa (Chris) Cordes; sister Joanne (Frank) Dubiel; brother Gene (Ruth) Chaffee; sister-in-law Alfreda Chaffee; seven grandchildren Brandon Chaffee, Karlee (Dave) Smoes, Joe (Megan) Chaffee, Amanda (Matt) Kessel, Tejay Chaffee, Rebecca Cordes and Seth Cordes; five great-grandchildren; and, several nieces and nephews.
To honor Larry’s wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time. Condolences may be shared at www.beaconfh.com
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Michigan, Pere Marquette Charter, 5177 US-10 STE B, Ludington, MI 49431.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.