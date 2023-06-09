Larry Lee Chapman, 55, of Ludington, passed away on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
Larry was born on April 10, 1968, the son of Roy and Wilma Chapman. In 1986 he graduated from Ludington High School. For 37 years he worked in construction, retiring in 2021.
Larry enjoyed spending time outside, where he would frequent golf courses. He would often attend events where live music would be played and get together with his friends. He was up for trying new things, but especially new and unique foods. As an animal lover, he spoiled his beloved dog tremendously.
Larry is survived by his mother Wilma Chapman; son Hayden Chapman; sister Tammy (Danny) Vanloon; brothers Paul Pemberton, Ron (Trish) Pemberton and Roy (Viola) Chapman.
Larry was preceded in death by his father Roy Chapman and his brother Richard Chapman.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 17, at Tammy’s home, 6152 Bryant Road, Ludington from 2-6 p.m.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.