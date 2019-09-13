Larry R. Daggett of Pentwater, born Jan. 14, 1925, passed away Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at the age of 94. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara; parents, Earl and Bessie Daggett; brothers, Eldon, George, Charles, Lewis; sisters, Phyllis Daggett Lorenz, Verna Daggett Lamb. Larry is survived by his sister, Doris Daggett Brown; step-children, Elaine (Duane) Jones, Dory (Rick) Peterson, Jan (Paul) Meeuwsen; grandchildren, Lorraine Jones Ferris, Shane Jones, Daniel, Matthew, Bethany Meeuwsen Rose, David Meeuwsen, Nicole Delmar Thiramuswaimy, Ryan Peterson; numerous great-grandchildren; sister, Doris Daggett Brown. Larry proudly served for two years with the U.S. Army and four years in U.S. Air Force during World War II. Funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 17, at the Pentwater VFW hall, 8440 U.S. 31, Pentwater. A luncheon and family gathering will take place at the VFW following the service. To share a photo, memory and sign the online guestbook please visit www.stegengafuneralchapel.com
