Larry Raymond Wisner, 79, of Pentwater, died Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. He was born Sept. 3, 1943, in Lansing, the son of Raymond and Norine Wisner.
Larry served in the U.S. Air Force for four years and was a member of the Edwin H. Ewing American Legion Post No. 76 in Ludington.
Larry was a journeyman electrician throughout his life and a firefighter and EMT for the Meridian Township Fire Department where he retired after 26 years of service. In his spare time, Larry enjoyed fishing, playing golf, and most of all, camping with his family and friends at the Ludington State Park. Larry was also a power parachute pilot.
Larry was an active member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, and a member of the Ludington Boat Club.
On Aug. 11, 1966, Larry married Sally Sparks, who survives him. He is also survived by his children Mark (Holly) Richardson of Lansing, April (Steve) Thompson of Mears, Tammy (Ray) Murray of Montana and Larry Wisner Jr. of Pentwater; six grandchildren Tony (Kay) Richardson, Tyler (Markie) Richardson, Dale Thompson, Jack Thompson, Collin Wisner and Avery Wisner; and numerous extended family and friends.
Memorial services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, in Ludington, with Pastor Pete Engblade officiating. The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of service. A luncheon will immediately follow the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.