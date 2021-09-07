A Celebration of Life for Larry Smith who passed away Nov. 8, 2020, will be held Sunday, Sept. 12, from 2 to 5 p.m. A short ceremony will begin at 3 p.m. officiated by Rev. Norman Letsigner. The family welcomes friends and family to join them at the pavilion/patio at Larsen’s Landscaping, 3091 N. U.S. 31, Scottville. A full obituary can be found at www.wymanfuneralservice.com/obituaries/Larry-Smith-138/#!/Obituary
