Larry Walter Thompson, aged 69, of Scottville, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. Larry was born on Aug. 13, 1950, in Ludington, the son of Doyle and Maxine (Gensen) Thompson and graduated from Mason County Central High School with the class of 1968. On Oct, 6, 1988 he married Susan Wagner at Bethany Lutheran Church in Ludington and they have celebrated 31 years together.
Larry had a love for old cars, a trait he learned from his father who operated an auto dealership in the area. Larry carried on the tradition and operated Thompson Car Sales north of Scottville for several years, retiring in 2015. He enjoyed attending the auto auctions in Michigan and Indiana with the keen eye and knowledge for great buys and restored many of his finds through the years. Away from the car lot, Larry enjoyed riding his bike to keep in shape and visiting the beach to soak up the sun. He and Susan spent their winters in Florida where he could continue to enjoy the sun and make many visits to Busch Gardens.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents. He will be greatly missed by his wife Susan; his children Laura (Jaime) Garcia and Julie (Jeff) Taylor all of Ludington, Michelle (Eric) Soneral and Brad Billings (Abbie Woodmansee) all of Scottville; his grandchildren Adrian Martinez (Lidia Lopez) of Detroit, Jamie Garcia Jr. of Ludington, Natalie Garcia of Custer, Angelique Burden (Mark Dwyer) of Manistee, Rebekah Burden (Bernard Helfin) of Ludington, Tony Gomez (Leah Cutler) of Big Rapids, Owen Soneral, Deven Billings and Macie Hardmon all of Scottville, and Trinity Davis of Big Rapids; his great-grandchildren Kylyan, Kaiden, Kensley, Jeremiah and Elias; his brothers Ronald (Tony) Thompson of Clermont, Florida, and Dennis (Marilyn) Thompson of Port Charlotte, Florida; eight brothers-in-law and their spouses; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Graveside services will be held for Larry at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22 at South Victory Cemetery in Ludington with Pastor Craig Nelson officiating. Due to COVID-19, there will be no other services or visitation. Please visit Larry’s memory page at www.wymanfuneralservice.com to leave a tribute or memory of Larry for his family, or to light a candle in his memory.