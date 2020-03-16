Laura Lee (Gebott) Tauchus, age 79, passed away peacefully on March 15, 2020, at her home in Fountain.
Laura Lee Gebott was born on Sept. 14, 1940 in Ludington, the daughter of Jack D. and Eleanor V. (Yonkovit) Gebott. Laura was a 1958 graduate of Ludington High School.
Laura married Leonard Tauchus on Sept. 13, 1958 at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church. They were married over 61 years.
Laura was a caring person and cared for her fellow humans as well as plants and animals. She always had a seat at the table, a plate of food ready, and a bed to sleep in for a person in need. Laura loved traveling, cooking, reading, gardening, learning languages, and spending time with family and friends. Laura was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Scottville.
Laura is survived by her husband, Leonard; their three children, Pat (Sherry) of Scottville, Kevin Tauchus of Fountain, and Laurie Tauchus of Fountain; grandchildren, Jeremy and Mariah Tauchus of Scottville; sister, Barbara (Tom) Elms; various family members and numerous friends.
Laura was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Eleanor; in-laws, John and Teakla (Tillie) Tauchus; and brother, Jack “Tom” Gebott.
There are no public services planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Our Savior Lutheran Church or Fountain Fire Department.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.