Laura Mary Sorensen, 94, of Ludington, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020.
Laura was born on Feb. 16, 1926 in Eden Township, the daughter of the late Myron and Abbie (Eversen) Gray. She graduated from Mason County Central High School with the class of 1943.
Laura married Earl Martin Sorensen, who passed away on May 29, 2000. They married on Nov. 11, 1944 in Fayetteville, North Carolina, at their preacher’s home.
Traveling, teaching, 4-H, crafts and gardening were some of the special interests Laura enjoyed. She was employed by Mason County Central Schools for more than 20 years in the food service department. She enjoyed her summers being a housewife and mother to her four children. She happily retired in June of 1990.
Laura is survived by her children Cathy (Marcel) Savoie, Susan Quinn, Kevin (Diana) Sorensen and Daryl Sorensen; grandchildren Jassen and Justin Savoie, and Trevor and Taylor Sorensen; and great-grandchildren Ashlee, Maya, Maggie, Easton and Asher Savoie.
Laura was preceded in death by her husband Earl Sorensen; parents Myron and Abbie Gray; siblings Myron Gray Jr., Emmeline Kase, Athea Kietzman and Dorothy Berg; daughter-in-law Toby Sorensen Wallcott; and son-in-law Andrew Quinn.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.
