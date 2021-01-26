Laurena “Renie” Mae Lokovich, 88, of Ludington, passed away Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born Dec. 12, 1932, in Ludington, the daughter of LeRoy and Marguerite (Brown) Sterley.
Renie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who truly enjoyed taking care of her family. She was an incredible baker and was known for her delicious chocolate chip and molasses cookies. She also enjoyed raising strawberries with her husband Ben and watching the Detroit Tigers. Renie had been an active member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Victory Township, and later a member of St. Simon Catholic Church.
Renie is survived by her son James (Joyce) Lokovich of Georgetown, Kentucky; her daughter Linda (Chuck) Lange of Ludington; three grandchildren Rebecca (Gordon) MacDougall of Ludington, Jesse (Alicia) Lokovich of Lexington, Kentucky, and Jody (Chris) Scheich of Brighton; five great-grandchildren Alex, Isabella, Hayden, Marlee and Emma; her brother Don (Sharon) Nelson of Ludington; and, numerous nieces and nephews.
Renie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Frank Ben Lokovich in 2016; and, three brothers Lester Sterley, Buck Sterley and Bernard Sterley.
Cremation has taken place and a time to celebrate Renie’s life will be held at a later date.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.