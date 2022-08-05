Laurie Jean VanNortwick, 60, of Ludington, passed away unexpectedly Friday, July 22, 2022, at home. She was born July 12, 1962, in Ludington, the daughter of Wilbur and Audrey (Crampton) VanNortwick.
Laurie graduated from Mason County Central in the Class of 1980, and then earned her bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Ferris State University in 1984.
Laurie’s greatest love was for cats, whether they were her own or someone else’s. She will always be remembered for her lightheartedness and for truly being a good friend to many. In addition to cats, Laurie also loved spending time with her family.
Laurie is survived by her parents Willie and Audrey VanNortwick of Ludington; her sisters Pam (Bill) Bernard of Kalamazoo, Lesa (Barry) Petrucci of Portage and Gail (J.W.) McCormick of Fountain; her brother Kim (Nancy) VanNortwick of Ludington; and, numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and friends.
Laurie was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Ory and Ruth (Nelson) VanNortwick and her maternal grandparents Clayton and Blanche (Jensen) Crampton.
Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at St. Paul United Methodist Church with Pastors Barry Petrucci and Lenora Whitecotton officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 1:30 p.m. until time of services.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mason County PAWS Humane Society or Lakeshore Animal Friends.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.