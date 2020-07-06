Laurita Roseottie Wagner, 90, of Custer, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020 at her home.
Rita was born on Dec. 3, 1929 in Ludington, the daughter of John J. and Martha K. Wagner. She graduated from Custer High School in the late 1940s. She also attended Northwest Institute of Medical Technology. Rita worked for Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo as a lab technician, finally retiring in 1995 after 25 years of dedicated service. After retiring, she worked at the Ludington State Park for 17 years. Rita was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church.
She enjoyed painting China and gardening, but most of all, she loved spending time with her nieces and nephews.
Rita is survived by her siblings, Patricia Genter and Michael Wagner; nieces, Amy (David) Frost, Becky Larsen, Krista Genter and Katrina (Bart) Franklin; nephews, Kraig (Shannon) Genter and Ashton Maurer-Wagner; and numerous great nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, Rita was preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Peggy and Gilbert Larsen; brother-in-law, Gerald Genter; and brother, Jack B. Wagner.
A graveside funeral will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Riverside Cemetery in Custer, with visitation starting at 10 a.m. at the cemetery. Please dress casually and bring a lawn chair. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church in Scottville.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.