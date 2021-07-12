Laverne “Jean” Virginia Fargo of Ludington, formerly of Waterford, passed away on July 2, 2021, surrounded by her family. She was 86 years old.
Laverne “Jean” Richards was born on Feb. 20, 1935, in Elizabeth, New Jersey, to Paul and Laverne Richards.
Jean worked well into her 60s at many of Ludington’s historical industries, Strait Steel & Wire and Watchcase. She also worked for Stokely’s in Scottville. Jean enjoyed her time helping during asparagus season at the LaBranz Asparagus Farm in Scottville and volunteering at FiveCAP of Ludington.
Jean enjoyed spending time with her children and families especially during the holidays. The Christmas season was her favorite time of the year with her beautiful Christmas tree and decorations. She also enjoyed playing games and putting puzzles together.
Jean adored the wonders of Lake Michigan with its scenic views and lighthouses. She loved to listen to the sound of the waves which reminded her of the Jersey shores that she visited as a child.
Jean is survived by her children Gina and Darren Hodges of Custer, Susan and David Gilchrist of Custer, Michelle and Steven Aurich of Fountain, Mark Fargo of Fountain, Michael and Tracy Fargo of Scottville and son-in-law James Bidwell of Ludington. Also, many grandchildren and great grandchildren survive.
Proceeded in death by her parents, brother Jack Richards of Texas and her daughter Patricia Bidwell of Ludington.
There will be a private family celebration of life at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.