Lavonne P. Garrett, age 84, of Ludington passed away peacefully with her daughters at her side. She was born July 11, 1936 to Walter and Edna (Glidden) Chadwick. Lavonne graduated from Ludington High School in 1954.
After having three children, Lavonne went back to school and received her bachelor’s degree in education. She taught first grade at Nordhouse and Franklin schools in Ludington for 25 years. She had a real passion to teach children to read, and that’s exactly what she did for hundreds of children in the Ludington area. Lavonne was a member of the Cornerstone Baptist Church and an active member of the MOPS program. She was an avid collector of antiques and often had items for sale at local antique shops. Lavonne loved a good hunt for treasures; she also enjoyed playing Bridge and painting. Most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Lavonne will be greatly missed by her daughters Gayle (Rex) Robinson of Cobb County, Georgia, and Martha (Mike) Moore of Eakly, Oklahoma; her son-in-law Aaron (Stacy) Schuller; her grandchildren Meghan (Terry) Barton, Geoffrey (Catherine) Brewer, Katie (Andy) Henson and Capt. Robert (Shae) Schuller; her great-grandchildren Kailee, Rylee, Asher, Graham, Nolan and one on the way; her sisters Karen Bradshaw and Deanna Dunnegan; her sister-in-law Tina Garrett; and, many nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, Lavonne was preceded in death by her daughter Janet Schuller; and, her brothers-in-law Bruce Bradshaw, Gary Dunnegan and Richard Garrett.
A graveside service is being planned for the spring. Memorial contributions in Lavonne’s name may be directed to the Cornerstone Baptist – Children’s Ministry.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.