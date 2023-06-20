Lawrence J. “Whitey” Busman, 90, of Ludington, formerly of Ravenna, passed away on Sunday, June 18, 2023.
Lawrence was born on May 8, 1933, the son of Fred and Mary (Postma) Busman. In 1952 he graduated from Coopersville High School. In 1953 he enlisted in the U.S. Army, during the Korean War. He earned his utilities foreman certificate, and was stationed in Fort Sheridan, Illinois. In 1955, he was honorably discharged.
Lawrence loved John Wayne. You could find him in casinos, or at home scratching off his lucky lotto tickets.
Lawrence is survived by his daughters, Margaret Sweet of Ludington and Cindy Bailey of Missouri; stepson, Kevin Sutton of Nunica; the last of his 14 siblings, brother, Don Busman of Vero Beach, Florida; grandchildren, Jen (Jeff) Stakenas of Scottville, Patrick (Shelia) Bailey of Missouri, Bobbi Sweet of Muskegon, Dana (Chris) Chadwick of Missouri, and Joseph Sweet Jr. of Pennsylvania; and many nieces, nephews, and great-grandchildren.
Lawrence was preceded in death by his son, Bill Busman; second wife, Nina Busman; and third wife, Liz Busman.
Whitey wanted his ashes spread at the River Property in Hesperia. A memorial will be planned for next summer when all his children will be in attendance.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.