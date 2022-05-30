Mr. Lawrence Warren Cerka Jr., age 73, passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022. He was born in Muskegon, on Dec. 12, 1948, to Lawrence & Willodene (Wolfe) Cerka Sr. Larry graduated from Orchard View High School, where he played basketball and received a bacehlor’s degree in science from Ferris State College. He had worked as a teacher and wrestling coach at Shelby Jr. High School in his early years and then worked in mental health as a trainer/teacher. He worked for many years as an independent contractor in medical equipment sales. Prior to retiring he returned to the mental health field at Ludington Memorial Medical Hospital. Larry married the former Susan (Stranahan) MacDonald on July 25, 1981. Larry was an avid deer hunter, loved completing the newspaper’s daily crossword puzzle and enjoyed participation on a local trivia team. He was an avid sports fan and followed all sports as a “hobby,” especially the Detroit teams even though they regularly disappointed him. But most of all he loved spending time with his family and grandchildren.
Larry is survived by his wife Susan Cerka of Ludington; daughters Jill (Greg) Gilbert of Springhill, Florida, Christine (Willis) Plank of Hillsdale and Kimberly (Todd) Gasaway of Portage; grandchildren Kaylee, Tyler, Ethan, Caitlin, Jaiden, Sydney and Gage; sisters Barbara Buzzell, Helen (Howard) Mortenson and Marilyn (George) Adams; his favorite Uncle Ronnie Wolfe; and, several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Clock Chapel — Muskegon. Interment in Lakeview Cemetery Ludington.
Visitation is Wednesday, June 1, 2022, from 4-7 p.m. at Clock Funeral Home — Muskegon. Memorials can be made to American Cancer Society.
Please visit www.clockfuneralhome.com to leave a memory or sign the online guestbook. Clock Funeral Home — Muskegon