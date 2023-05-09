Eleanor Roosevelt once said: “Many people will walk in and out of your life, but only true friends will leave footprints in your heart.” Leanne P. (Oleniczak) Snay left footprints in the hearts of all who knew her.
Leanne passed away, peacefully and surrounded by her loved ones, on Feb. 7, 2023 at the age of 69 after a courageous battle with cancer. Leanne will be ever present in the hearts of so many relatives and friends, who will continue to honor her legacy and follow her example by living their lives to the fullest.
Leanne graduated as salutatorian of the class of 1971 from Free Soil Community School and earned an associate degree from Lansing Community College. Leanne worked in the insurance industry for the majority of her professional career, starting out at Farm Bureau Insurance Company. She received the Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU) designation. Eventually she became public affairs director at the Michigan Association of Insurance Companies. Leanne retired from her position as executive director of the Insurance Information Association of Michigan in March of 2003.
Leanne married the love of her life, Jerold G. Snay, on April 25, 1981, who preceded her in death on March 3, 2010. They resided in Dewitt for 30 years. With Jerry’s influence, Leanne became an avid golfer and Michigan fan. Leanne, together with her husband Jerry, brought smiles to so many friends and family as they entertained in their home as well as when golfing together.
Leanne was especially fond of her “Cocker Spaniel” fur children, Shonda, Sam, Bailey, and Autumn, who brought her comfort and smiles throughout her adult life.
The simplest pleasures in life brought joy to Leanne. She loved a quiet evening with friends, enjoying a glass of wine. Her love of reading was shown by the ample amounts of books she happily shared with family and friends. Leanne loved gardening and had a magical sense of interior design and crafting. Her friends usually remarked that her impeccable home could be in “Better Homes and Gardens.”
Leanne was truly special in so many ways. She was a person who made every moment count and was always looking for ways to make someone smile. She gave great attention to detail in everything she accomplished. She was a true friend with a kind and generous heart, willing helping hands, and an understanding shoulder to lean upon.
She was able to know her friends’ struggles, yet show them their strengths and possibilities.
Leanne loved to travel. When she met Oliver Kingsbury, her fiancée/life partner, they did just that. Together Leanne and Ollie made a home in Ocala, Florida, where they resided for over 10 years between the many cruises, trips, and adventures that gave them beautiful memories.
Leanne especially enjoyed cruising to and visiting Italy, Alaska, Hawaii, Australia, and Spain.
Her adventures were shared with family and friends by her posted photo accounts of each trip.
Leanne will be dearly missed by her childhood friends and Diva sisters, Sue Woods, Rose DiLaura and Lenore DeFay. It was her inspiration to start an annual “Diva” trip that resulted in 34 beautiful and memorable adventures across the country.
Leanne truly appreciated the many wonderful friends who provided her with comfort and support during her illness, especially her dear and loving long-term friends, Sandy Verlinde and Bernie Fabian who supported her through the difficult days and nights to the very end.
Leanne is survived by her brother Michael (Sarah) Oleniczak; nieces and nephews Emily (Matt) Thompson, Joe (Delaney) Oleniczak, Andy (Erin) Oleniczak and great-nephew Henry. Leanne is also survived by her stepchildren Rod (Mary) Snay, Lisa (Kent) Haase, Lance Kingsbury, Lorri Kingsbury; grandchildren Jennifer, Andrew and Matt Snay, Evan, Aidan and Eden Haase, and Kenna and Cooper Kingsbury; numerous cousins and her dear Aunt Shirley Olenchak.
Leanne was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Alma Lee Oleniczak; her loving husband Jerry Snay; and recently her fiancée Oliver Kingsbury on Dec. 1, 2022.
Leanne chose the American Cancer Society for anyone wishing to donate in her name.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. May 20 at Christ United Church, 1000 W. Webb Road, DeWitt, Michigan, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Interment to follow the service at Gunnisonville Cemetery. A luncheon will be served after the interment at Prairie Creek Banquet Center, 800 E. Webb Road.
Please join friends and family in celebrating her life.