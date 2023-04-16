Leila Joy (Ault) Bacon, 88, of Custer, passed away from this life into the presence of her Lord and Savior on Thursday evening, April 13, 2023. Leila was born on June 29, 1934, in Petersburg, Indiana, the daughter of Joseph Ralph and Ruth Frances (Abbott) Ault and graduated from Petersburg High School with the class of 1952. On June 6, 1952, she married Merwin Bacon in Petersburg and they celebrated 55 years together before Merwin preceded her in death on 2007. Leila was also preceded in death by her parents, her brothers and sisters Sharon (Robert) Wilson, Ray (Shirley) Ault, Hershel Ault, Marilyn Gail (Billy) Woods, Gloria Ann (Bill) Fears and her infant sister Leah Mae Ault.
During her life Leila was very active in the community. She wore many different hats throughout her career — a waitress, postal clerk at the Custer Post Office, bus driver for Custer schools, clerk at Pinkerton’s Drug Store in Scottville and at Plumb’s Grocery in Ludington, as an Avon Lady, and most recently as a realtor for Century 21 and Sir Walter Realty. She enjoyed bowling and playing recreation volleyball, making jewelry, quilting at the Scottville Senior Center, visiting her friends with the McDonald’s coffee klutch, and keeping up with daily current events reading the newspaper. In 1954, she finished as runner-up at the Scottville Harvest Festival Queen competition. Leila was faithful member of Beacon Ministries in Scottville, and loved sitting at the beach enjoying the beauty God created. Her greatest joy was always found in the presence of her family whom she dearly loved.
Leila will be greatly missed by her children Susan Ross of Novi, Ronald (Tammy) Bacon of Custer, Patricia (Robert) Gilchrist of Scottville and Sharon (Michael) McRae of Oldsmar, Florida; her grandchildren Kelly (Russell) Miles, Amanda (Justin) Sheaks, Emily (Amanda Willis) Gilchrist, Mindy (Shaun) Reed and Dan Bacon; her great-grandchildren Dylan Sheaks, Kirsten, Haley, and Zoe Bacon, Toby and Max Reed, Trinity, Xander, and Sebastian Miles, Peita and Neyo Gilchrist-Willis; her brother Charles (Joyce) Ault; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held for Leila at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19 at Riverside Cemetery in Custer with her pastor, Rev. Tammy Bacon officiating. Those who wish to remember Leila with a memorial donation are asked to please consider Beacon Ministries.
Please visit Leila’s memory page at www.wymanfuneralservice.com to share a memory of tribute of Leila with her family, or to light a candle in her memory.