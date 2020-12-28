Mr. Leland Marrison, age 96, passed away Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. He was born in Custer on Aug. 19, 1924 to Emery and Hattie (Morse) Marrison and served his country in the U.S. Navy. He married the former June Fishel on June 22, 1947. Mr. Marrison had been employed as a chemist and supervisor at Dow Chemical for 34 years until retiring on Oct. 31, 1985. Leland attended Bethel Baptist Church, enjoyed woodcarving, gardening, crosswords and reading.
Leland is survived by his son Randy Marrison; daughters Patricia Marrison and Janice (David) Zimmerman; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and, many nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife June Marrison on May 17, 2017; son Michael in 2004; and, three sisters and two brothers.
Services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, with visitation one hour prior to the service at Bethel Baptist Church of Norton Shores with Rev. Douglas VanderMolen officiating. Interment in Center Riverton Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Bethel Baptist Church.
