Leo P. Raschka, age 84, of Ludington passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019. A Mass from the Order of Christian Funerals will be held on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019 at 1 p.m., at St. Simon Catholic Church in Ludington with Rev. Wayne B. Wheeler, Jr. presiding. Visitation will begin at noon with the rosary to be prayed at 12:30 p.m. A full obituary will appear in the next edition. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.
Leo P. Raschka
- David Bossick
- Updated
David Bossick
The Managing Editor for the Ludington Daily News since June 2018 and on the staff since Oct. 2011, taking over for legendary Lloyd Wallace. Previously with The Chippewa Herald in Chippewa Falls, Wis., and the Tuscola County Advertiser in Caro.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
- Already a subscriber? Click here to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Ludington, MI
Right Now
- Humidity: 79%
- Feels Like: 60°
- Heat Index: 60°
- Wind: 1 mph
- Wind Chill: 60°
- UV Index: 8 Very High
- Sunrise: 06:33:38 AM
- Sunset: 09:09:53 PM
- Dew Point: 53°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
A mainly sunny sky. High 76F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Clear. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Sunny skies. High 77F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: ENE @ 1mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 83%
Wind Chill: 57°
Heat Index: 57°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ENE @ 0mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 55°
Heat Index: 55°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ENE @ 1mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 53°
Heat Index: 53°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ENE @ 2mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 52°
Heat Index: 52°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: ENE @ 1mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 51°
Heat Index: 51°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: E @ 2mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 51°
Heat Index: 51°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: E @ 2mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 51°
Heat Index: 51°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: E @ 1mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 56°
Heat Index: 56°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ESE @ 2mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: 63°
Heat Index: 63°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 1mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 67%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 68°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 1mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 59%
Wind Chill: 72°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 3mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 57%
Wind Chill: 73°
Heat Index: 73°
UV Index: 7 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Find Your Next Vehicle
-
Aug 1
-
Aug 1
-
Aug 1
-
Aug 1
-
Aug 1
-
Aug 1
-
Aug 1
-
Aug 1
-
Aug 1
-
Aug 1
Enter our Western Michigan Fair "Favorite Fair Photo" contest and your photo could be selected for the cover of next year's Fair Premium Book + other great prizes!
News & More In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Featured Jobs
What's Trending
-
Search continues for missing 38-year-old man in Lake Michigan
-
UPDATE: Search continues for missing 38-year-old man in Lake Michigan
-
Ludington Police now issuing $235 citations for ignoring breakwater closure
-
Mason County Sheriff's Office reports on search for missing man in Lake Michigan
-
Emergency personnel respond to three-vehicle crash in Scottville