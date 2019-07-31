Leo P. Raschka, age 84, of Ludington passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019. A Mass from the Order of Christian Funerals will be held on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019 at 1 p.m., at St. Simon Catholic Church in Ludington with Rev. Wayne B. Wheeler, Jr. presiding. Visitation will begin at noon with the rosary to be prayed at 12:30 p.m. A full obituary will appear in the next edition. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.

