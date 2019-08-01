Leo Peter Raschka, age 84, of Ludington, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 31, 2019.
He was born Sept. 29, 1934 in Ludington to Anthony and Mary (Meyer) Raschka. Leo graduated from St. Simon School.
He spent some time in Chicago and Muskegon before settling back at the family farm on Dewey Road in Victory Township. He ran the dairy farm with pride and passion until his retirement in 1994, which coincided with the passing of his beloved cow, Precious.
Precious had been taught several tricks and was really treated as a pet by Leo. He always had a story to tell about Precious.
Leo was a true steward of the land. He was very conscious of how he treated it.
Leo enjoyed riding his bike. He had a passion for recycling and living on his land.
Leo was a hard worker. He loved gardening and fixing just about anything that needed to be fixed.
He was devoted to his faith and he had a determination to make it to Mass each weekend. He was a lifetime member at St. Simon Catholic Church.
Leo loved spending time at the Adoration Chapel and his Church Family meant the world to him. Leo felt that if he met his obligations to God that God would take care of him, and He did.
Leo will be greatly missed by his good friends and caretakers, The Karboske Family, Bill Drabek, Jack Holzbach, and his entire St. Simon Church and Adoration Family.
Leo’s Family would like to thank Lisa Thompson and her staff at St. John’s Health Care in Ludington for providing excellent care and compassion for Leo during his stay.
Besides his parents, Leo was preceded in death by his siblings, Richard, Robert and Mary Raschka.
A Mass from the Order of Christian Funerals will be held Monday, Aug. 5, 2019 at 1 p.m. at St. Simon Catholic Church in Ludington, with the Rev. Wayne B. Wheeler, Jr. presiding. A visitation will begin at noon with a rosary to be prayed at 12:30 p.m. Leo will be laid to rest with his family at Pere Marquette Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Leo’s name may be directed to The Ludington Area Catholic School Foundation.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.