Leona Irene Sanders, 95, of Custer, passed away on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.
Leona was born on Dec. 6, 1927, the daughter of the late Robert Alexander and Rossi (Bowman) Hunter. In 1945 she graduated from Custer High School. On Oct. 28, 1950, she married Leo Frederick Sanders. Before his passing in 1998, they were able to share 48 memorable years by each other’s side.
Leona is survived by her sister Margaret Hunter Kirtley; and Leona’s children, son, Joseph (Janet) Sanders of Ludington, their children, Allison (Jeff) McLeod, of Davidsonville, Maryland, Michelle (Rob) Donnelly of Barre, Vermont, and Kyle Sanders, of Zeeland; daughter, Elizabeth (Robert) Bogart, of Harbor Springs, their children, Katie (Patrick) Barton, also of Harbor Springs, and Erin (Jeff) Hofacker, of Traverse City; and son, Dale (Sandy) Sanders of Ludington, their children, Bryce (Melissa) Sanders also of Ludington, Reid Sanders of Lansing, and Gavin Sanders of Grand Rapids.
Leona was preceded in death by her husband, Leo Frederick Sanders; parents, Robert Alexander and Rossi (Bowman) Hunter; siblings, Clark (Regina) Hunter, Doris (Bernal) Burke, Elizabeth Hunter, Curtis Hunter, Mabel (Jim) Brayton, and Janet (Jim) MacArthur.
There will be a memorial service on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington at 3 p.m. Visitation begins at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to a charity of your choice.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.