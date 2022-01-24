Leonard “Bud” Sanocki, age 81, of Free Soil, died Thursday evening, Jan. 20, 2022 at the home of his son and daughter in-law, Ronald and Robyn Sanocki in Free Soil, after a short illness.
He was born on March 15, 1940, in Wellston, and was the son of the late Frank J. and Margaret (Kalza) Sanocki. Leonard married Judith G. “Judy” McLeod on Dec. 2, 1960, at the Manistee United Methodist Church. Judy preceded Leonard in death on Nov. 17, 2014. Most of his working career, Leonard along with his son Ronald, were builders who constructed many homes in the area. Although he worked as a builder, his greatest passion in his life was tending and working on his farm.
He is survived by his son and daughter in-law Ronald and Robyn Sanocki of Free Soil; four grandchildren Ryan and Kaitlyn Sanocki, Morgan Sanocki all of Ludington, Josh and Jackie Wissner and Rachel and Nick Wagner all of Free Soil; six great-grandchildren Natalie Wissner, Dylan Wissner, Kensley Wagner, Zaeley Wagner, Greyden Wagner and Mason Sanocki; four sisters and two brothers in-law Theresa and Pat Ruud of Fruitport, Dorothy Revolt and Marie Schuelke both of Manistee, Christine and Milton Hindman of Brethren and Ernest Beauvais of New Era. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive him.
Leonard was preceded in death by his wife Judy Sanocki, his son, Randy Sanocki, his brother, John Sanocki and by two sisters and three brother’s in-law, Eleanor and Richard Kuzniar, Evelyn Beauvais, Joe Revolt ad James Schuelke.
Funeral services will take place on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 at 12 p.m. at the Herbert Funeral Home in Manistee with Rev. Basil Lek officiating. Burial will take place in the spring of 2022 at the Grant Township Cemetery in Free Soil.
The family will receive friends at the Herbert Funeral Home in Manistee, on Friday from 6-8 p.m. and on Saturday morning one hour prior to the funeral service.
A memorial will be established in Bud’s name for the COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Miami, FL 33134. Envelopes are also available at the funeral home.
The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.