Mr. Leonard E. Noel, age 83, passed away Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in Montague. He was born in Pellston on Aug. 18, 1937, to Gale and Alma (Gillett) Noel.
Len spent most of his life in the Ludington area prior to moving to Whitehall and most recently to Montague. He was employed by Mason County for 28 years as an equalization director prior to his retirement in 1998.
Len spent 18 years as a 4-H leader. He loved showing and racing horses, especially Standardbred and the American Quarter horse.
Len is survived by his son Jess (Nicole) Noel; grandchildren Makenna, Matthew, Meaghan, Shelbie, Zoe, Kadin, Quinten, Amanda, Daniel (Kristina) and Alicia (Steve); and, brother Kelly (June) Noel. He was preceded in death by Pearl Noel; son Gary Noel; brother Gale Noel; and sister Barb Bailey.
A memorial service will be held 1 p.m., Friday, Aug. 13, 2021 at Bethel Baptist Church, 1066 E. Byron Road, Norton Shores, MI 49441, with Rev. Doug VanderMolen officiating. Memorials in memory of Len may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association. Burial will be in Fruitland Township Cemetery. You may sign his online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com Arrangements by The Lee Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 6291 Harvey St., Norton Shores, MI 49444.