A Celebration of Life Service – an evening of memories, love and laughter for Leonard “Len the Barber” Howe will be held Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at the Ramsdell Theatre in Manistee beginning at 6 p.m. with Mark O’Brien, Spiritual Care Advisor with Hospice of Michigan, and Military Honors by the Manistee United Veterans Council at 7:15 p.m. A reception will follow.
