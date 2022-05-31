Leonard “Len the Barber” Howe, age 88, of Manistee, died Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Maple Ridge Manor in Manistee.
He was born in Scottville, on Nov. 18, 1933, the son of the late Alvin J. and Gertrude M. (Masten) Howe. Len attended and graduated from Scottville High School in 1951 where he was very active in the sports programs. He began his barbering career at Greens Barber College in Detroit, on Oct. 18, 1951. From June 1953 to April 1955, he served in the U.S. Army, attached to the adjacent general corps stationed in Stuttgard, Germany.
Len moved to Manistee in April 1955 and went into business with the late Mike Shimnoski in the City Drug Store Barber Shop. Shortly after, he purchased the Old Sugar Bowl Building at 417 River St., the site of Len’s Barber Shoppe until his retirement on Aug. 1, 2003. During his time on River Street, he was an advocate of the historic preservation of the downtown business district and was active in Project Facelift.
Over the years Len held many memberships including St. Peter’s Church Board, MRA Board, Chamber of Commerce, IDC, Manistee Golf & Country Club, Manistee Jaycees, American Legion, Elks, BPO Lodge No. 250 and Trinity Lutheran Church. He was also active as a Boy Scout Leader and with The United Fund. He enjoyed fishing and camping.
He married Marlys (Biederman) Bjorkquist on July 28, 1989, in Manistee. She survives along with his daughter Susie, grandchildren Ashey (Lucas) Brys and their children Eva and Rohan, Chris (Ladda) Viger and their daughter Eleanor, Bob Nothnagle (Kim Kent) and Riley Nothnagle as well as bonus children Shari (Kipp) Church and their children Nathan, Derek, Evan, Logan, Benjamin and Adam; Darci (Bjorkquist) Scott and her son David; Erik (Lori) Bjorkquist and their children Danielle, Caiden and Ellyana; and, Jason (Sheila) Bjorkquist and their children Mariah and Aren.
In addition to his parents Len was preceded in death by his daughter Kerry Lynn Howe, the mother of his children Lorna Jean Dumas and his siblings Geraldine, Byron, Burton and Ronald.
No services are planned. Memorials in Len’s name may be directed to the Scottville Clown Band Scholarship Fund or the Manistee Veterans Van Transportation Program.
Please share a memory or photo with the family at www.oakgrovefh.com. Arrangements by Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.