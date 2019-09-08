Leroy Anthony Schott, age 84, journeyed to his heavenly home Sept. 5, 2019, after a short fight with cancer. A Ludington native, Leroy was born Feb. 9, 1935 to John and Lucille Schott. After graduating from St. Simon’s Catholic High School, Leroy worked at a gas station until he left for Korea, serving in the U.S. Army from 1956 to 1958. He married Nancy (McCandless) of Ludington in 1960. He was a member of St. Simon’s Catholic Church, and had a career as a gas station attendant, a machinist and a maintenance worker. He and his wife raised two sons, Clayton and Jonathan.
All who knew Leroy remember his friendly nature and that he loved to create laughter with his joke telling. He enjoyed fishing, going to yard sales and collecting fishing lures. He also liked to listen to the Detroit Tiger games and to play pinochle.
Leroy is survived by his wife Nancy; his son Jonathan (Wynne) Schott of Cheboygan; his sister Phyllis (Gordon) Wertz of Jenison; his grandsons Nathan (Valorie) Schott of Pinckney and Jacob Schott of Cheboygan; his granddaughters Rebekah Cavitt of Cheboygan and Elizabeth (Austin) Rivera of Waterford; and his three great-grandchildren Arianna, Evangeline and Levi.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, 309 S. Washington Ave., Ludington, MI. Military Honors will be performed under the auspices of the American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post No. 76.
Memorials may be given to Hospice of Michigan.
